Pheu Thai, Bhumjaithai announce bid to form govt

Pheu Thai leader Cholnan Srikaew, centre right, and Bhumjaithai leader Anutin Charnvirakul, centre left, announce their partnership to form the next government, at Pheu Thai headquarters on Monday afternoon. (Screenshot)

Leaders of the Pheu Thai and Bhumjaithai parties, with 212 seats in total, announced on Monday they would try to form a new coalition governent, saying they already have majority backing in the elected House of Representatives.

Key figures of both parties were present at the late afternoon announcement, at Pheu Thai headquarters.

Pheu Thai leader Cholnan Srikaew said he was grateful for Bhumjaithai's agreement to with join Pheu Thai "to solve people's problems and national crises, especially those concerning the constitution".

"The 212 votes of Pheu Thai and Bhumjaithai will be the base for the government's formation and there will be more, to provide majority support in the House. So, there are no worries about the possibility of a government with a minority of votes," Dr Cholnan said.

Pheu Thai came second in the May 14 general election with 141 House seats, followed by Bhumjaithai with 71.

Pheu Thai had been open in its collection of support for its prime ministerial candidate and "the support can come from all parties, possibly from individual members of any parties", Dr Cholnan said.

"In this special political situation, amid conflict in society, we ask for votes from all parties to support Pheu Thai's candidate for prime minister," he said.

He confirmed that Srettha Thavisin remained Pheu Thai's candidate for prime minister. He did not use Mr Srettha's name, but said it would be the candidate announced on Aug 2. That was Mr Srettha.

The Pheu Thai leader confirmed the new coalition would not include the election-winning Move Forward Party. Other parties and senators would not support a coalition government if it included Move Forward, Dr Cholnan said.

The Move Forward Party won 151 seats in the general election, but its efforts to form an eight-party coalition government, including Pheu Thai, collapsed through lack of support from other parties in the parliament and especially not from the Senate.

Although Move Forward won the most seats, Dr Cholnan said the 212 votes Pheu Thai and Bhumjaithai control were also legitimate people's votes. The two parties had public support in forming a new government.

He announced some key objectives of the proosed government, and they included a new constitution.

"There will be a referendum to write a new constitution by a constitution drafting assembly," Dr Cholnan said.

He did not give the names of other potential coalition parties. Pheu Thai deputy leader Phumtham Wechayachai said people would see which parties Pheu Thai approaches this week.

Mr Anutin spoke in similar vein.

“This coalition's formation will be possible. Pheu Thai confirms that coalition parties will surely have suppot of more than half of the House representatives. We will seek support from representatives and senators to ensue a majority in the parliament,” Mr Anutin said.