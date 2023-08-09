Pheu Thai brings 6 small parties into its alliance

Pheu Thai leader Cholnan Srikaew, centre left, and key members of Pheu Thai and the six other political parties brought into the coalition, at Wednesday's announcement. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

The Pheu Thai Party has brought six more political parties into its alliance to form a coalition government, lifting the total number of House seats in the group to 238.

Key members of Pheu Thai and the six new parties announced their alliance at parliament on Wednesday. The other parties are – Prachachart (9 House seats), Pheu Thai Ruam Palang (2), Charthaipattanakla (2), Seri Ruam Thai (1), Palang Sangkhom Mai (1) and The Thongtee Thai Party (The Party of Thai Counties), which has one MP and was formed by former village chiefs, health volunteers and other civil servants.

Pheu Thai leader Cholnan Srikaew said his party had now secured 238 House seats in its bid to form a Pheu Thai-led coalition government.

Pheu Thai and all its coalition partners were hopeful they could ease political tensions and would seek support from all sides, elected MPs and appointed senators, for its candidate for prime minister, Dr Cholnan said.

Also present at the announcement were Pheu Thai deputy leader Phumtham Wechayachai, Pheu Thai secretary-general Prasert Chantararuangthong, Seri Ram Thai leader Sereepisuth Temeeyaves, Charthaipattanakla chairman Suwat Limtapanlop, Prachachart secretary-general Tawee Sodsong and representatives of the other parties.

On Monday, the leaders of the Pheu Thai and Bhumjaithai parties announced they would be the core of a bid to form a new coalition government. The two parties have 212 seats in total in the House of Representatives. The six new parties bring another 16 seats.

Pheu Thai came second in the May 14 general election with 141 House seats, followed by Bhumjaithai with 71.

On Aug 2, Pheu Thai dumped the election-winning Move Forward Party (MFP) and pulled out of the agreement signed with the seven other original alllies seeking to form a coalition government. The party said it would form its own coalition because the MFP insisted on amending Section 112 of the Criminal code, known as the lese majeste law, which many other MPs and most of the military appointed senators oppose.

Pheu Thai said it would nominate its own candidate for prime minister, Srettha Thavisin.

MFP leader Pita Limjaroenrat failed to win parliament's backing when nominated for prime minister on July 13.



