Pheu Thai is taking 'no sides'

More parties sign up: Pheu Thai Party leader Dr Cholnan Srikaew speaks on Wednesday at a press conference announcing that six small parties have joined the new government that it earlier pledged to form with the Bhumjaithai Party. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

The Pheu Thai Party on Wednesday proposed setting up a special government that would put an end to political polarisation in what is widely seen as a move to bring one of the so-called uncle parties into its coalition.

The proposal came as deputy Pheu Thai leader Phumtham Wechayachai on Wednesday addressed questions surrounding the party's plan to seek the Move Forward Party's (MFP) support for its prime minister candidate and how to raise the coalition's total number of MPs to meet a simple majority in the 500-seat House of Representatives.

Mr Phumtham rejected criticism the party had switched sides, saying what it was trying to achieve was to "dissolve all political camps" and have all sides help resolve the constitutional crisis that impedes the country.

Pheu Thai recently abandoned its 312-seat bloc with the MFP and forged a political alliance with the Bhumjaithai Party with 212 House seats to form a coalition government. The party's problem was that during the campaign it promised not to form a government with the United Thai Nation Party (UTN) and the Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP).

Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha was the UTN's prime ministerial candidate who staged a coup in 2014 while Gen Prawit Wongsuwon is the PPRP's prime ministerial candidate and is close to the military leaders who were involved with the coup.

While the Pheu Thai-led bloc is said to have gathered 238 seats, it is several votes short of a simple majority and still a long way from the 376 votes needed from the House and the Senate to get its PM candidate endorsed.

It is believed the new alliance would not succeed unless it brings on board either the UTN or the PPRP.

Mr Phumtham said he hoped the party -- which is poised to nominate Srettha Thavisin as the PM candidate -- would minimise political conflicts and create a new political environment where the government and the opposition could work together if it was for the public interest.

"We're willing to join hands with every party, whether it is the opposition or independent. There's only one issue, the lese majeste law, that will be left untouched," he said.

When asked about the prospect of the UTN or the PPRP being part of the coalition, he said: "I've made it clear that we're ready to talk with every party. There is no camp, no uncles. We want cooperation. The best way is to set up a government to tackle the problems and materialise the people's will."

He said none of the parties approached by Pheu Thai rejected the prospect of joining the coalition, but they wanted to see the details first.

Pheu Thai leader Cholnan Srikaew on Wednesday announced that the Pheu Thai-Bhumjaithai alliance was joined by six more parties -- Prachachat, Chartpattanakla, Seri Ruam Thai, Plung Sungkom Mai, Thongthee Thai and Pheu Thai Ruam Palang.

Dr Cholnan also said the coalition had sufficient MPs to reach the simple majority but refused to give details. "To solve the crisis we must dissolve political polarisation and secure support from all parties and groups to set up the government with Pheu Thai as the core party. This is the country agenda," he said.

Dr Cholnan said Pheu Thai was seeking support from individual MPs and parties when asked if individual MPs would join a Pheu Thai-led government.

Asked how the government could be formed if the UTN and the PPRP did not join, Mr Phumtham said the party was trying to lure support from parties and individual MPs.

"I can't be more specific but behind the scenes we've discussed it. We want a stable government that can push policies.

"We really hope that the senators and MPs will exercise judgement to help us resolve the crisis," he said.

Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, a UTN deputy leader, said if the party was to join the coalition it should as a whole party.

However, he stressed that the UTN had not made a decision. It was also reported that 21 Democrat MPs would support Pheu Thai's candidate.