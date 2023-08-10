Chatthaipattana joins Pheu Thai-led coalition

Pheu Thai Party leader Cholnan Srikaew, centre right, announces the inclusion of the Chartthaipattana Party to its coalition alliance, at the parliament on Thursday morning. Representatives of both parties were present including Chartthaipattana leader Varawut Silpa-archa, centre left. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

The Pheu Thai Party has welcomed the Chatthaipattana Party, along with its 10 MPs, into its coalition, raising the number of House seats held by the coalition to 238 out of the total 500.

Both parties on Thursday morning expressed their commitment to seeking cooperation from all political parties and the Senate for the election of a new prime minister and the formation of a new government.

Pheu Thai leader Cholnan Srikaew said during a joint statement at the parliament that the country is in a unique political situation and all parties needed to join forces to address constitutional issues, economic challenges and social conflicts.

The two parties urged the public to have confidence in their alliance, which is intended to bring the Thai society back to normal quickly.

Chartthaipattana leader Varawut Silpa-archa said he thanked Pheu Thai for inviting his party to the coalition. Chatthaipattana was happy to accept the invitation and become a coalition partner, he said.

Mr Varawut cited shared policies and perspectives between Pheu Thai and Chartthaipattana and expressed confidence in Pheu Thai's potential to lead the upcoming administration.

With the inclusion of Chartthaipattana, the Pheu Thai-led coalition alliance now consists of nine parties. Earlier Pheu Thai withdrew from its previous eight-party coalition with the May 14 general election winner Move Forward Party (MFP). The MFP had 151 House seats while Pheu Thai came second with 141 seats.

Pheu Thai later teamed up with the Bhumjaithai Party, which came third in the election with 71 House seats. On Wednesday Pheu Thai announced its coalition had six more political parties.

In the press conference, Pheu Thai leader Cholnan said that the previous eight-coalition alliance with Move Forward with a total of 312 House seats failed to form a government despite the best efforts from Pheu Thai.

Tne Pheu Thai-led coalition would have a majority vote in the 500-seat House before the parliament vote for prime minister, said Mr Cholnan.

Pheu Thai deputy leader Phumtham Wechayachai said Pheu Thai representatives' meeting with the election-winning Move Forward Party (MFP) on Wednesday was not an invitation for the MFP to join the coalition government. Paetongtarn Shinawatra, a Pheu Thai prime ministerial candidate and daughter of fugitive former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, also attended the meeting.