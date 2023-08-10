Pita gives view on PM rejection

Pita Limjaroenrat, leader of the election-winning Move Forward Party (MFP) leader, right, and MFP-list MP Rangsiman Rome, left, leave the parliament on July 13 after Mr Pita, the sole prime ministerial candidate, failed to gather enough support in a joint sitting of elected MPs and appointed senators to become the country's 30th prime minister. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

Move Forward Party (MFP) leader Pita Limjaroenrat on Thursday said he believes he could have been renominated for prime minister in parliament without having to wait for a court ruling.

His renomination was earlier rejected by a joint sitting of MPs and senators on July 19 under a House regulation which prohibits a motion already rejected by parliament from being resubmitted during the same parliamentary session unless the situation or circumstances surrounding a bid for prime minister has changed.

Those who rejected his renomination argued that the MFP leader, who was the only one nominated for the post, failed to get the needed majority in a July 13 meeting, so the rule should be enforced.

However, Mr Pita's supporters claimed the House rule did not apply in the prime ministerial selection process and submitted the issue to the Constitutional Court for a ruling via the Office of Ombudsman.

Responding to questions about the pending court case, Mr Pita said he believed he remains eligible to be renominated as a challenger under House regulations without having to wait for a court decision.

However, he said now was not the time to try renominating him because the MFP had stepped back and let Pheu Thai take the lead in forming a coalition government.

But when asked about being in opposition, Mr Pita expressed the hope of having the chance one day to be in the government.

"If [the country] wants a new generation to work for them, I'm ready. I've been preparing for it and want to show our country can go further than this.

"If you were and are impressed by our performance as an opposition party, we can deliver more as a government," he said.