Protesters slam Pheu Thai, Bhumjaithai for alliance with military parties

A protestor splashes paint in front of the Bhumjaithai Party headquarters on Phahon Yothin Road in Bangkok on Sunday evening. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

A group of protestors, mostly on bicycles and motorcycles, rallied in front of Pheu Thai and Bhumjaithai party headquarters on Sunday evening to denounce their efforts to form the next government with military-linked parties.

People using about 50 vehicles first gathered at the BTS Mo Chit station on Phahon Yothin Road at about 1.30pm. Rally leaders criticised both parties for potentially teaming up with political parties connected to the May 2014 coup d'etat.

About an hour later they moved to the Bhumjaithai Party headquarters on the same road.

The protesters arrived at the head office at about 3pm. It was closed and guarded by police.

Protesters there criticised Bhumjaithai's policies related to Covid-19 and cannabis decriminalisation. They scattered leaftlets, splashed paint and attached glue traps normally used to trap mice. Bhumjaithai leader Anutin Charnvirakul is also known by his nickname "Noo" (mouse in Thai).

The demonstrators then moved to the Pheu Thai headquarters on Phetchaburi Road at about 4.45pm. The place was also closed.

There they dumped and destroyed Pheu Thai souvenirs including stickers, cups, calendars and shirts. They also demanded Pheu Thai restore its coalition partnership with the election-winning Move Forward Party.

Pheu Thai came second in the May 14 general election with 141 House seats and Bhumjaithai came third with 71 seats. Both announced their joint effort to form the next government after Pheu Thai withdrew from its previous coalition alliance with Move Forward which won 151 House seats.