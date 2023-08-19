Red-shirt group urges Pheu Thai to help political exiles return

Members of the red-shirt United Front for Democracy against Dictatorship attend a ceremony on April 10, 2022, to mark 12 years since the dispersal of red shirt protesters at Kok Wua intersection, in Bangkok. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

A red-shirt supporters group has called on Pheu Thai Party to help bring exiled activists accused of political offences back home after it forms a government.

The group calling itself the Media for Democracy, led by Jutikhong Phummoon, gathered at Pheu Thai's headquarters on Friday.

Mr Jutikhong said that once Pheu Thai forms a government, it should clear the way for the activists, accused of political offences but not implicated in lese majeste cases, to come home as innocent people and facilitate their return.

He also said the group supported Pheu Thai's efforts to set up a constitution drafting assembly to draw up a new charter as quickly as possible once the new government takes office.

He said the new government should also reduce water, electricity and fuel prices and speed up its 10,000-baht digital wallet programme referring to a handout for Thais aged 16 and over, delivered to their smartphone. The giveaway aims to stimulate spending in local communities in the administration's first six months with the help of blockchain technology. The money must be spent within a 4-kilometre radius of the user's registered address.

Nikhom Boonwiset, a Pheu Thai list-MP, accepted the group's petition and said the party will step up efforts to implement its election policy pledges.

He said Pheu Thai made the right decision to work with other parties from the opposite end of the political spectrum to form a government to reduce conflict and foster unity for the country's sake. He was referring to the United Thai Nation Party, which agreed to join the Pheu Thai-led coalition on Thursday.

A source previously said Pheu Thai had also sealed a deal with the Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP), which had agreed to vote for Pheu Thai's prime ministerial candidate, Srettha Thavisin, in exchange for cabinet posts.

As a result, Pheu This is taking heavy criticism for reneging on its word before the May 14 election that it would not work with "uncle" parties -- those linked to military leaders involved in the 2014 coup.

The "uncles" refer to Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, the former UTN chief adviser and prime ministerial candidate, and Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon, the leader and prime ministerial candidate of the PPRP.