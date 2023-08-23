Srettha royally endorsed as new PM

Prime Minister-elect Srettha Thavisin meets media members at the Pheu Thai Party headquarters on Tuesday night after parliamentarians voted him in as the new prime minister. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

Srettha Thavisin of the Pheu Thai Party has been confirmed as prime minister after receiving royal endorsement following his victory in a parliamentary vote, a spokesman for the house speaker said on Wednesday.

"His Majesty has given royal assent for the 30th prime minister of Thailand," Kampee Ditthakorn told reporters.

Mr Srettha is scheduled to receive the royal endorsement at the Pheu Thai Party headquarters at 6pm on Wednesday, Mr Kampee said.

On Tuesday, the joint sitting of the House and the Senate elected the 61-year-old property tycoon as the new prime minister with 482 votes for, 165 votes against and 81 abstentions.

Almost all of the votes against Mr Srettha came from the Move Forward Party, which won the May 14 general election but could not get its leader, Pita Limjaroenrat, approved.

"I am truly honoured to be voted the 30th prime minister. I would like to thank all Thai people, coalition parties and all the representatives and senators who voted today. I will do my best, forget tiredness in the past and improve the living conditions of all Thai people," Mr Srettha said on Tuesday.