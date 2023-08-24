Pheu Thai warns of 'digital wallet' scams

Then Pheu Thai prime ministerial candidates, from left, Srettha Thavisin, Paetongtarn Shinawatra and Chaikasem Nitisiri attend a vote campaign with a backdrop on the 10,000-baht digital wallet policy, in Nonthaburi province in April. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

The Pheu Thai Party has warned that scammers are enticing victims to click on their '10,000-baht digital wallet' links, falsely claiming that its government is not yet in power.

Treechada Srithada, deputy spokeswoman of the coalition-core party, said on Thursday that scammers were disseminating fraudulent 'digital wallet' links, claiming that people should click them to register for receiving digital money handouts from the Pheu Thai-led government.

These links aimed at stealing personal data and money from victims' bank accounts, she warned.

"The new government is yet to be formed, and the Pheu Thai Party has not commenced its national administration," said the spokeswoman. "No digital wallet application or relevant registration process is in place."

The '10,000-baht digital wallet' was one of Pheu Thai's main policies, and the party would implement it soon, Ms Treechada said.

Paopum Rojanasakul from the economic team of Pheu Thai said the party would try to implement the scheme by April next year and all existing digital wallet offers are scams.

People aged 16 years and older would receive 10,000 baht through their bank accounts, without having the need to register or download any application, he said.