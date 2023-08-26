UTN backtracks on cabinet feedback

Pirapan Salirathavibhaga (centre left), the United Thai Nation Party's leader, Cholnan Srikaew (centre right), Pheu Thai leader, and key members of the two parties give a toast together at Pheu Thai headquarters on July 22. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

The internal allocation of four cabinet seats allotted to the United Thai Nation Party (UTN) didn't get off to a very good start on Friday when a call for party members to take part in nominating candidates for such positions was removed from the party's website and Facebook page not long after being posted.

The removal of the announcement prompted questions as to why it was suddenly removed.

"Why delete the post? Why delete it from the UTN's Facebook page since we actually want to know the opinions of our supporters?" asked Jirawut Singtothong, a UTN MP for Chon Buri, in a Facebook post on the announcement's removal.

A source said the UTN has been allotted two cabinet minister positions and two deputy cabinet minister positions, namely the energy minister, industry minister and two deputy ministers in the Pheu Thai Party-led coalition.

UTN leader Pirapan Salirathavibhaga is expected to emerge as the new energy minister while also serving as a deputy prime minister. The industry minister post is expected to be given to ML Chayotid Kridakon, who leads the UTN's economic team.

Supattanapong Punmeechaow, the outgoing industry minister, has refused to accept the same position in the new coalition, said the source.

As for the two deputy ministers' positions, three prospective candidates are competing for these posts, said the source.

The three are Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, deputy leader of the UTN and list-MP; Chumpol Kanchana, a party key figure; and Suchart Chomklin, the outgoing labour minister and another key party figure, said the source.

Akaradej Wongpitakroj, party spokesman and MP for Ratchaburi, later explained, saying the announcement was posted on the party's website and Facebook page by some staff who had good intentions to help facilitate the party's gauging of opinions among party members.

However, party executives later ordered the deletion of the post as Mr Pirapan and Akanat Promphan, the party's secretary-general, are officially responsible for selecting candidates suitable for filling these cabinet positions, said the spokesman.

"Opinions from party members will be considered when the party finally chooses the people to fill these cabinet positions," Mr Akaradej said.