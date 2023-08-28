Party opposes any pardon for Thaksin

Representatives of the Thaipakdee Party file their objection to a royal pardon for Thaksin Shinawatra at the Department of Corrections on Monday. (Photo: Thai Pakdee Party)

Thaipakdee Party representatives went to the Department of Corrections on Monday morning to oppose the expected application for a royal pardon for former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra.

They were led by treasurer Anant Sakhoncharoen. The party has no MPs.

Mr Anant said Thaksin had been found guilty of corruption and malfeasance during his tenure as prime minister, had fled the country and had not bowed to court rulings.

The party submitted a letter asking the Department of Corrections, which is under the Justice Ministry, to maintain the rule of law.

The demonstrators cited the policy of former justice minister Paibul Khumchaya, who held the portfolio from 2014-2016, of opposiing a royal pardon for convicts serving corruption sentences, to protect good governance in the country. He is now a privy councillor.

They also doubted that Thaksin was seriously ill.

Bangkok Remand Prison governor has confirned that Thaksin has the right to apply for a royal pardon.

Other representatives of Thaipakdee showed up at the Office of the Attorney-General, asking that it resume prosecution of Thaksin on outstanding cases of defamation and lese majeste.

The Royal Thai Army accused Thaksin in the Criminal Court of defamation and violation of Section 112 of the Criminal Code (the lese majeste law) nearly a decade ago. The court accepted the case for trial in 2015 and issued a warrant for Thaksin's arrest, who was overseas and did not appear at the court as ordered.

After 15 years of self-imposed exile, Thaksin returned to the country on Aug 22. The Supreme Court ordered that he serve a term of eight years imprisonment for previous and finalised legal cases.

On the first night of his stay at Bangkok Remand Prison, corrections doctors decided he should be transferred to Police General Hospital because of chronic illnesses.

The management of Police General Hospital denied authorities had done any favours for Thaksin.