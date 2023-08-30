Sutin declares he's ready for defence role

Deputy Pheu Thai leader Sutin Klungsang, who is tipped to be the next defence minister, walks past reporters at Government House after submitting his credentials to the Cabinet Secretariat for approval on Tuesday. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

Pheu Thai Party list-MP Sutin Klungsang, who is expected to become defence minister in the new cabinet, has expressed his readiness to work with the armed forces in exploring ways to implement the party's defence policies as promised during the May 14 election campaign.

After submitting his biographical information for the verification required before an appointment to the new cabinet to the Secretariat of the Cabinet on Tuesday, Mr Sutin said he was among the 35 members of the new Pheu Thai-led cabinet.

He said he couldn't confirm whether he would become the new defence minister or not, as the document requiring him to submit his personal information for checking didn't specify which minister's position he would be appointed to.

As for the defence policies that Pheu Thai promised voters, including a voluntary recruitment system, he said further discussions will need to be carried out to seek approval among coalition partners.

And if all or most coalition parties endorse these policies, the government will begin discussing with organisations in the Ministry of Defence as to what policies could be implemented within certain time frames, he said.

Several factors will have to be considered when prioritising these policies and deciding how they will be implemented, Mr Sutin said.

In response to critics saying he doesn't have security expertise, Mr Sutin said that aside from being a quick learner, he knows former military officials who could become a team advising him on the job if he becomes the new defence minister.

"At present, I still don't know if I will become the new defence minister or not. In case I am appointed to the position, that wouldn't be unusual as civilians have been appointed as defence ministers in other countries," he said.

If eventually he is chosen, he strongly believes he will be successful in the role.

Asked whether he could end an attempted military coup if he is made the new defence minister, Mr Sutin said he believes there are presently no conditions that would lead to a coup, adding that he thinks no one wants to stage one.