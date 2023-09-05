Thaksin's lawyer mulls parole bid

Thaksin: Return to prison 'uncertain'

Jailed former prime minister, Thaksin Shinawatra, is still suffering fatigue and is now seeking the possibility of another parole bid, said his lawyer, Winyat Chartmontree.

After 15 years of self-exile abroad, Thaksin, 74, has received treatment at the Police General Hospital's premium ward since Aug 23 after suffering from chest pain, hypertension, and low blood oxygen saturation while in the Bangkok Remand Prison.

The Supreme Court previously ordered Thaksin to serve eight years, but he received a royal pardon on Sept 1, which made him eligible for just one year of detention, according to a notice published in the Royal Gazette.

Mr Winyat said that Thaksin still has fatigue but is communicable. A daily medical assessment is still needed, so his return to prison is uncertain.

"I am now considering seeking Thaksin's general parole," Mr Winyat said, citing his severe illness and seniority as prime reasons.

Mr Winyat said general parole can be granted if the detainee's condition meets the criteria in the Correction Act or the Ministry Notification related to the matter.

However, it is up to the results of the discussion between the Justice Ministry and the Department of Correction (DoC) regarding such matters.

Mr Winyat said there is room for Thaksin to achieve both general parole and probation, including the use of an electronic monitoring (EM) device.

"As a lawyer, if [Thaksin]'s condition meets all criteria and exceptions, I will do my best to protect his rights as a prisoner," Mr Winyat said.

If Thaksin receives parole, he said that he cannot answer where Thaksin will live in detention, as it is a decision his family will make.

Mr Winyat also said that Thaksin has the right to seek a royal pardon given on royal holidays; however, it's up to his detention level to dictate if he is eligible for the next royal pardon.