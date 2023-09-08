Pheu Thai to elect new executives on Oct 16

Prasert Chantararuangthong (right), caretaker secretary-general of the Pheu Thai Party, joins Cholnan Srikaew (centre) and deputy leader Phumtham Wechayachai at a briefing held to announce Dr Cholnan’s resignation as party leader on Aug 30. (Photo: Pheu Thai Party)

The Pheu Thai Party will hold a general assembly on Oct 16 to elect a new executive committee, caretaker party secretary-general Prasert Chantararuangthong said on Friday.

The election was made necessary by the resignation of Cholnan Srikaew as party leader on Aug 30. Dr Cholnan said he did so to keep his word after the party decided to form a coalition government with two military-linked parties from the previous administration.

Mr Prasert, the digital economy and society minister in the Pheu Thai-led coalition, said the date for the election was decided by the caretaker executive committee on Friday.

The number of executive committee members, which includes the leader, deputy leaders, secretary-general and deputies and other party posts will be decided at the October meeting, he said.

Mr Prasert said the caretaker executive committee also approved the criteria for the selection and qualifications of MPs to be chairmen and members of House committees on various affairs.

He said the committee had not yet discussed who would be nominated for the post of party leader as well as other positions, adding that the matter could be raised some time before the general assembly.

Some party members are said to favour Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the 37-year-old daughter of party patriarch and former prime minister Thaksin, for the leadership job.

Asked about reports that Srettha Thavisin, the prime minister and finance minister, could also be considered for the leadership, Mr Prasert said he had no idea.

Personally, he said, he was of the opinion that the party leader must be someone who has a true understanding of the role of a political party.

The party must also decide who will take various political positions in the new government but the caretaker executive committee had not discussed this issue yet, he said.