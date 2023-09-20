Ung Ing ready to lead party

Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the youngest daughter of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra and head of the so-called Pheu Thai Family, said yesterday she is ready to lead the Pheu Thai Party.

At the Pheu Thai Party's 16th anniversary event at its headquarters yesterday, Ms Paetongtarn told the press while the board has yet to decide who will be the party's next leader, she is willing to try her hardest if selected.

She also revealed that she was picked to be the vice chairwoman of the national soft power strategy committee, chaired by Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, adding the committee's policies are in line with the party's policies.