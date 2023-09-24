Srettha denies move to approach Thaksin

Prime Minister and Finance Minister Srettha Thavisin says he never spoke of a plan to make former premier Thaksin Shinawatra his adviser once the latter is released from jail, as widely reported.

Thaksin: 'Most popular PM'

Speaking to reporters in New York where he is attending the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA78), the prime minister denied saying he would offer Thaksin a role as his adviser.

Mr Srettha said he was asked by a reporter whether he might seek advice from Thaksin regarding national affairs. His reply was he would do so if necessary.

Critics have asked, given his remarks, who is really in charge of the government: Mr Sretta, or Thaksin, who is widely seen as having a hand in getting him the job.

Mr Srettha told Bloomberg Television on Wednesday that he would seek political advice from Thaksin when he was released from prison. He said he would also seek advice from all former prime ministers.

In fact, the first predecessor he approached right after assuming office was Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha. He also paid a visit to other former premiers, Anand Panyarachun and Somchai Wongsawat.

Mr Srettha praised Thaksin, saying he was the country's most popular prime minister and that when he is free, it would be "unwise of me not to seek his opinion".

But Mr Srettha said he did not believe Thaksin would entertain the notion of acting as adviser even if he was offered the post. "He [Thaksin] has been prime minister for years. Anyway, he wouldn't want to be my adviser. He has other roles and responsibilities in mind," Mr Srettha said.

Also on Saturday, former Move Forward Party (MFP) leader Pita Limjaroenrat said he saw nothing wrong with Mr Srettha wanting to solicit advice from Thaksin on matters of prime ministerial duty.

The MFP is looking to put together a draft law to grant amnesty to political offenders. He said he understood that the MFP members and various other parties were preparing a bill to be tabled to parliament.

Meanwhile, serial petitioner Srisuwan Janya said he would file a petition asking the Department of Corrections to publish a daily record of Thaksin's treatment at the Police General Hospital and who visited the former premier there.

According to the Justice Ministry's regulations, inpatient prisoners must be accompanied by two corrections officials at all times, and they are required to report what goes on at the hospital.

Mr Srisuwan said such records are not confidential medical documents which are normally banned from disclosure. They are general records which the Department of Corrections is obligated to divulge and clarify.

"If the records are concealed, [I] will take a case to court. The law must apply to everyone regardless of a person's financial or political stature," said Mr Srisuwan.