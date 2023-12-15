Srettha to go on leave from Dec 19-22

Prime Minister and Finance Minister Srettha Thavisin will take a four-day leave next week. (Photo Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin will go away on leave for a rest from Dec 19-22, a Government House source said on Friday.

Mr Srettha, also a finance minister, initially submitted his request to the Secretariat of the Cabinet in line with the Prime Minister's Office regulation of 2012, seeking to take leave from Dec 18-22. He later changed the leave period from 1pm on Dec 19 to 12pm on Dec 22.

The prime minister is currently attending the Asean-Japan Commemorative Summit from Thursday until next Monday in Japan. He is scheduled to return to Thailand on Monday, Dec 18.

On Tuesday morning he will chair the cabinet meeting and will go on leave from Tuesday afternoon.

Mr Srettha will be in Phuket for a rest with his family while on leave and return to work on Dec 22, according to sources.

Somkid Chuakong, the prime minister's deputy secretary-general, said Mr Srettha needs a rest after more than three months of "arduous and restless" work.