Govt gets green light to borrow to finance digital handout plan: minister

PUBLISHED : 8 Jan 2024 at 16:24 WRITER: Reuters





The government will be able to borrow to finance its 500 billion baht digital wallet handout scheme, deputy finance minister Julapun Amornvivat said on Monday, referring to a decision from the country's Council of State.

