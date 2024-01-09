Doubts raised over wallet loan bill

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin elaborates on his 10,000-baht handout scheme at Government House in November 2023. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

A leading critic of the 10,000-baht digital wallet handout has said that the government might face a lawsuit if it decides to continue to try and fund the scheme through its 560-billion-baht loan bill.

The criticism comes after the Council of State -- in response to the Finance Ministry's inquiry on the scheme's progress -- said it was still undecided if the government's loan bill to fund the handout is legally doable.

However, according to a source, the council has suggested that some issues in the loan bill might violate Section 53 of the State Fiscal and Financial Disciplines Act, BE 2561 (2018).

Political activist Srisuwan Janya posted on his Facebook account on Monday, suggesting that the government might receive a court order if the scheme continues.

Srisuwan: Warns government

Mr Srisuwan said that according to the law, a government loan administered to anything other than public debt is permissible.

"Do you think that just because you have state power in your hands, you can do anything?" he said in his post.

Somchai Srisutthiyakorn, a former election commissioner, meanwhile, posted on his Facebook page that the Council of State's response to the issue cannot be disclosed without consent from the Finance Ministry.

Therefore, those who reveal it might face a defamation lawsuit, especially if the loan bill is legal, Mr Somchai said.

On the government side, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said that it would take the government at least two days to announce its next moves on the loan bill.

Although he wants the scheme committee to discuss the adaptation of the bill, Mr Srettha said that the revision might not be finalised by the next House assembly on Tuesday.

In the meantime, Anutin Charnvirakul, Minister of Interior and the Bhumjaithai leader, said that his party would be ready to follow any of the government's moves just as long as they are legal.

Varawut Silpa-archa, Minister of Social Development and Human Security and the leader of the Chatthaipattana Party, also added that his party is ready to push the scheme, as it will benefit the public.