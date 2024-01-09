Full explanation 'next week' on Thaksin's hospital stay

Thaksin Shinawatra greets supporters during a brief appearance outside the private jet terminal at Don Mueang airport after returning to Thailand on the morning of Aug 22 last year. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

The prisons chief on Tuesday promised that next week he will answer all questions about convicted former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra's extended stay in the Police General Hospital.

Sahakarn Phetnarin, director-general of the Department of Corrections, said he needed a few more days to collate the information on Thaksin's condition provided by doctors at the prison hospital and at the Police General Hospital.

He would then be able to report on the illnesses and conditions that have justified Thaksin's stay at Police General Hospital since Aug 22.

"It is late because the process requires meetings with doctors. Next week, the Department of Corrections will elaborate on the matter and questions raised by the people will definitely be answered," Mr Sahakarn said.

People opposed to Thaksin's continued stay at the hospital have announced plans to rally at Government House on Friday evening.

Thaksin, 74, returned to Thailand on Aug 22 after 15 years of self-exile and entered the justice system. He had been convicted and later sentenced in absentia for corruption and abuse of authority while in office prior to the military coup in 2006.

On arrival on Aug 22, Thaksin was detained and taken to court, and was the same day sentenced to eight years in prison, later reduced to one year by royal clemency.

That same night, the former premier was taken from Bangkok Remand Prison, where he had been jailed, to the Police General Hospital for "health reasons". He has reportedly undergone surgery and been there ever since - although only medical staff, corrections officials and his family are said to have seen him.

By law, the minister of justice must acknowledge any stay exceeding 120 days by an inmate receiving medical treatment outside a prison hospital. That deadline expired on Dec 21.

The acknowledgement must be based on a report from the chief of the Department of Corrections.

On Tuesday Justice Minister Tawee Sodsong said the report was delayed by pending meetings with doctors.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said on Tuesday he had ordered that Thaksin's case be treated on the basis of equality and legality.

"I am confident that the Ministry of Justice and the Department of Corrections have done things right, and so have those at the Police General Hospital. However, they must give the clarification required by law," Mr Srettha said.

Mr Srettha said the corrections report was expected to be submitted to Justice Minister Tawee Sodsong this week. A House committee on police affairs would also visit the Police General Hospital to see if Thaksin was really there and seriously ill.

“I’m confident that the ministry, Department of Corrections and Police General Hospital have done everything right. All they need to do next is explain it in accordance with the law,” Mr Srettha said.

The House committee previously said it planned to see Thaksin in person this coming Friday.