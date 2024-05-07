Foreign minister comfy with Thaksin's intervention in Myanmar

Former PM's talks with rebel leaders personal, not part of foreign policy, he says

New Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa arrives at Government House for the cabinet meeting on Tuesday. (Photo: Reuters)

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra's reported talks with resistance groups in Myanmar were at a personal level and not part of the Thai government's policy towards its neighbour, Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa said on Tuesday.

Mr Maris did not deny the meetings between Thaksin and representatives of the resistance movements occurred. He said it was an internal matter for the Myanmar government and the Thai government was not involved.

"We have to admit that Mr Thaksin is well-known and has connections. Myanmar believes that he can help [solve the problems]," he said at Government House before the weekly cabinet meeting.

"Myanmar [resistance groups] talked to him. The government was not involved in this," he added.

VOA Myanmar, citing sources close to the former prime minister, reported on Monday that Thaksin had recently met with representatives of the Kachin National Organisation and National Unity Government to try to resolve the armed conflict. It was followed by another meeting with the leader of the Shan State Reconstruction Council and Shan State Army, according to VOA Myanmar.

The informal meetings took place after armed ethnic groups seized Myawaddy, a key trading post with Thailand opposite Mae Sot district in Tak.

Mr Maris said Thailand's foreign policy remained unchanged, centred on peace, stability and reconciliation in Myanmar through bilateral dealings with Myanmar and working alongside other members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

Thailand would be directly affected if the war was prolonged, he said. Efforts were in progress to end the conflict, he said but refused to disclose details.

Mr Maris replaced Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara, who abruptly resigned from the foreign affairs portfolio after losing the post of deputy prime minister, which he held concurrently, in the recent cabinet reshuffle.

The new foreign minister has a long association with Thaksin and is a former career diplomat.