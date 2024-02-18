PM Srettha confirms Thaksin's parole is legal

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin visits Sakon Nakhon province on Sunday. (Photo: Government House)

SAKON NAKHON: Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin confirmed the parole for former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra is legal and complies with regulations of the justice system.

Speaking in the northeastern province on Sunday after Thaksin was discharged from Police General Hospital, the prime minister said that if the parole leads to better politics, he believes Thais will be happy.

Mr Srettha said Thaksin returned to the country to face the justice system and his parole complied with regulations of the Department of Corrections, Police General Hospital and the Justice Ministry.

The prime minister said that if Thaksin has advice for his government, he was confident that cabinet ministers would be happy because Thaksin has good intentions for the nation and accumulated experience during his overseas stay.

However, Mr Srettha said he thought that for the time being Thaksin would focus on his family reunion rather than political issues, after being separated from family members for so long.