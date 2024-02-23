Thaksin can ‘advise’ on politics: Probation Dept

Wanli Sappradit, a supporter of Thaksin Shinawatra, holds up a picture of herself with the former prime minister outside his family compound after he arrives from Police General Hospital on Feb 18, 2024. (Photo: Reuters)

Convicted former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra is allowed to take positions in politics and offer advice during his parole period, the deputy chief of the Probation Department said on Friday.

Pol Col Montri Boonyayothin said the department does not prohibit Thaksin from taking on roles such as a board member or a political advisor of an organisation. This aligns with the department's policy to encourage former inmates to reintegrate into society, according to several media outlets.

Thaksin must meet the qualifications set by any organisation intending to appoint him, the official said.

He added that the department visited the former prime minister at his family residence, Ban Chan Song La, on Tuesday, informing him of the activities allowed and restricted during the parole period.

During this period, Thaksin is not permitted to travel outside Bangkok unless there is an urgent issue, according to the official. This information was disclosed by Pol Col Montri when addressing questions from the press.

Thaksin left Police General Hospital on Sunday morning on parole although he did not spend a single night in jail after returning from self-exile to the country in August last year.

He founded the Thai Rak Thai Party, which is a predecessor of Pheu Thai, where his daughter Paetongtarn Shinawatra currently serves as the leader.