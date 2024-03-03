Thaksin most influential politician, Pita most worthy of sympathy: poll

Thaksin Shinawatra (Bangkok Post file photo)

A majority of people think that convicted ex-premier Thaksin Shinawatra is the most influential political figure and Pita Limjaroenrat, former leader of the Move Forward Party, politician most deserving of people's sympathy, an opinion poll has found.

The National Institute of Development Administration poll, or Nida Poll, asked 1,310 respondents nationwide on Feb 27-29 to choose three individuals whom they regard as "influential political figures".

Prodigal former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra was rated almost twice as influential as current premier Srettha Thavisin.

The full results were as follows:

- Former premier Thaksin Shinawatra 42.90%

- Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin 21.91%

- Pita Limjaroenrat, advisory chairman to the Move Forward Party 17.40%

- Former prime minister Prayut Chan-o-cha1 5.11%

- Nobody 10.15%

- Pheu Thai Party leader Paetongtarn Shinawatra 9.01%

- Gen Prawit Wongsuwon, leader of Palang Pracharath Party 6.11%

- Anutin Charnvirakul, head of Bhumjaithai Party 4.27%

- Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, ex-leader of the disbanded Future Forward Party 3.28%

- Others 3.21%

- Don't know/not interested 5.50%.

When asked to name the three people in Thai politics most deserving of sympathy, the election-winning Pita Limjaroenrat, whose premiership was blocked by the junta-appointed Senate, scored almost half of the vote – and more than twice as much as the next choice, "Nobody".

The complete tally of answers was as follows:

- Pita Limjaroenrat 46.79%

- Nobody 17.86%

- Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit 11.45%

- Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin 10.46%

- Former prime minister Prayut Chan-o-cha 8.55%

- Former premier Thaksin Shinawatra 8.09%

- Pheu Thai Party leader Paetongtarn Shinawatra 1.91%

- Move Forward leader Chaithawat Tulathon 1.37%

- Palang Pracharath leader Gen Prawit Wongsuwon 1.22%

- Others 2.98%

- Don't know/not interested 6.34%.