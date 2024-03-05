Thaksin wants to visit hometown Chiang Mai, but not yet

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra smiles and greets supporters as he returns to to Thailand, at Don Mueang airport on Aug 22, 2023 (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, now staying at his Bangkok home after being released on parole, wants to visit his hometown, Chiang Mai, but no travel plans have been made yet, according to his youngest daughter Paetongtarn.

The Pheu Thai Party leader was responding to rumours that Thaksin already had a trip planned in mid-March.

Her father had expressed a wish to return there some time, but had not confirmed when he would really be going to Chiang Mai, Ms Paetongtarn said.

"As of now, no specific itinerary has been planned. He said he’d like to visit his ancestors’ graves. And his elder sister died while he was abroad and he has not been able to pay tribute to her up until now,” she said.

Thaksin's eldest sister Yaowaluck Shinawatra, or Khlongkhamnuankarn (her husband's family name), died of kidney disease and diabetes on March 21, 2009.

As for those Pheu Thai MPs now eager to meet Thaksin, she said, she was also eager for them to meet him, but they would have to wait for Thaksin, himself, to decide when he was ready for that.

The Shinawatra family had already congratulated her sister and fugitive former prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra on her acquittal by the Supreme Court on Monday in the case involving the awarding of a 240-million-baht contract to promote her government’s 2-trillion-baht infrastructure projects, she said.

However, Yingluck had yet to discuss with the family any plan for her to return to Thailand, Ms Paetongtarn said, rejecting speculation she had already set a date to return following Monday’s acquittal.

Yingluck looked after her own affairs, and had not said a word about planning for a return to Thailand, she said.

Thaksin fled the country in 2008 shortly before being sentenced to prison by the Supreme Court for abuse of authority in connection with the purchase of state land by his then wife. Yingluck fled in 2017 shortly before the court sentenced her to five years in prison for ignoring corruption in her government's first rice-pledging scheme.

Justice MinisterTawee Sodsong said Yingluck had not applied for royal clemency, which she could submit directly to the Ministry of Justice.

Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, meanwhile, expressed his moral support for Yingluck, and his wish that she returns home very soon.

Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, chairman of the Progressive Movement, reiterated his view that both Yingluck and Thaksin were both victims of military coups that led to them facing legal charges, which he finds unjust.

Former red-shirt movement leader Jatuporn Promphan, on the other hand, said he personally believed Yingluck would not return while Srettha Thavisin remains prime minister, pointing out that Thaksin’s decision to return was made during the government of former prime minister Prayut Chan-o-cha. He had not waited for Mr Srettha to become prime minister.