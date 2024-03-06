Debate on government's performance to include Thaksin issue

Opposition leader Chathawat Tulathon (file photo)

The opposition is planning for a general debate on the government's performance, without a vote, in parliament in early April, and the case of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra will be a topic.

Opposition leader Chathawat Tulathon, who also leads the Move Forward Party, said the opposition would on March 13 submit a motion for a general debate on April 3-5, after passage of the 2024 Budget Bill and before the end of the present parliamentary session.

The government had failed to implement the policies it had announced in parliament, and it also tolerated maltreatment of people, bribery and discrimination within the justice system, he said.

Chaichana Detdecho, deputy leader of the opposition Democrat Party, said the case of Thaksin Shinawatra would be only one of several examples that the opposition would raise to show the double standards in the justice system.

Thaksin did not spend a night in prison although he was sentenced to eight years, later reduced to one year by royal clemency, immediately upon returning to Thailand in August last year. He stayed in the Police General Hospital for six months before being paroled last month.