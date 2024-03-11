Senate to grill cabinet over Thaksin

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra waives to supporters after arriving at Don Mueang airport on Aug 22, 2023. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

The Senate is planning to grill the Pheu-Thai-led government in a general debate on March 25 over its treatment of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra.

Senator Kittisak Rattanawaraha said the grilling of the cabinet would focus on parole granted to Thaksin by the Ministry of Justice and how the ministry allowed him to be kept in hospital detention until his release on parole.

All senators who have signed up for the debate are more than ready to question the government about its controversial handling of the Thaksin case, and none of them are afraid of facing a libel suit, Mr Kittisak said.

“If we let something wrong proceed without doing something about it, how can we later teach our children [about what is right and what is wrong],” he said.

Some of Thaksin’s close associates have already threatened to sue anyone who brings up this matter and damages Thaksin’s reputation, he said.

Mr Kittisak said a former MP has already been sued for making public a photo of Thaksin kicking a sandbag vigorously while living abroad, along with a photo of the former premier in a state where he claimed he was seriously ill after returning to Thailand.

A total of 36 senators have so far signed up to speak in the coming debate.

The Senate has been given 12 hours to conduct its debate, while three hours will be allotted to the government to defend itself against Senate allegations, said Mr Kittisak.

The Senate had actually requested two days for the debate, but the government only gave one day, said Senator Seree Suwanpanont.

And due to the time limit, the number of debaters might end up being cut if the government won’t change its mind and allow the debate to be extended to two days, he said.

“This will be our last chance to conduct a general debate, and we will try our best,” he said.

The most common area of proposed debate topics is the government’s alleged failure to tackle economic difficulties, said Mr Seree.

While the country has many problems to deal with, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has appeared to be enjoying a high number of overseas trips in recent months, said the senator.

Pheu Thai list-MP Visuth Chainaroon, in his capacity as government chief whip, said the government is well prepared for the Senate general debate, which will be followed by a similar general debate being sought by the opposition after the 2024 budget bill passes its second and third readings, supposedly on March 20.