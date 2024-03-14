Thaksin visits City Pillar, appears healthier

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, in blue shirt and face mask, visits the City Pillar Shrine on early Thursday morning. He was accompanied by his daughter Paetongtarn Shinawatra, right, and her husband Pitaka Suksawat, left. (Photo supplied)

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra paid respect to the City Pillar Shrine in Bangkok early Thursday morning, showing signs of improved health, before leaving for his native province of Chiang Mai.

Thaksin arrived at the shrine, which opens daily for service from 6.30am to 6.30pm, on a black Mercedes-Benz van at 5.19am. He was accompanied by his youngest daughter and Pheu Thai Party leader Paetongtarn Shinawatra and her husband Pitaka Suksawat.

The convicted former premier made his way to the sacred site, wearing a face mask and a neck brace. Unlike last month, the 74-year-old did not require an arm brace or a wheelchair, showing signs of improvement since being paroled last month.

At the shrine, Thaksin paid respect to the city's guardian spirits, placing offerings, attaching gold leaf and tying colour bands around a replica of the pillar.

After 26 minutes, he left without giving interviews, as reporters were barred from approaching the police-guarded shrine.

The former business tycoon was scheduled to leave for the northern province of Chiang Mai on his private jet at Don Mueang airport at 7am and return to Bangkok on Saturday.

Thaksin was discharged from Police General Hospital in the morning of Feb 18. He had stayed there for six months, ostensibly due to serious and life-threatening illnesses, after he returned to the country in the morning of Aug 22, 2023.

According to judicial authorities, he met the criteria for parole because he is over 70 years old, was seriously ill and was considered to have served at least six months of his jail term despite being admitted to Police General Hospital.

After his return to the country on Aug 22, 2023, Thaksin was brought to the Supreme Court, which sentenced him to eight years in jail in three cases.

He was then taken to the Bangkok Remand Prison, but late that night - or early the next morning - corrections officials moved him to Police General Hospital, saying he needed modern treatment equipment for several critical conditions, including chest pain, hypertension and low blood oxygen.

The eight-year term was reduced to one year in a royal pardon in September 2023.