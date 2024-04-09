Sick Thaksin used therapy dumbbells in pool, says minister

Paroled former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra is seen using aqua dumbbells in the swimming pool with his grandchildren at his Bangkok residence. (Photo: ingshin21 Instagram account)

Paroled Thaksin Shinawatra was using aqua dumbbells for medically-advised physical therapy in a photo showing him in a swimming pool with his grandchildren according to the justice minister, who denied the former prime minister was in good health.

Justice Minister Tawee Sodsong on Tuesday responded to publicly-aired doubts that Thaksin was really sick and deserving of parole.

Questions re-emerged after Thaksin's daughter and Pheu Thai Party leader Paetongtarn Shinawatra posted a photo on her Instagram account on Monday showing him using dumbbells in a swimming pool with his grandchildren at his residence.

Mr Tawee said he discussed the issue with two doctors at the Medical Correctional Institute and one doctor at the Police General Hospital who treated Thaksin. He was told that Thaksin was using aqua dumbbells for rehabilitation.

"The foam dumbbells are light and are used for therapy in water. They are quite safe for patients who want to strengthen shoulder and elbow muscles... Foam dumbbells are different from normal dumbbells," the justice minister said.

Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, of the Pheu Thai Party, said Thaksin normally spent "good time" with his grandchildren and at the same time exercised in the water. Critics should not misinterpret it, he said.

Opposition list MP Rangsiman Rome of the Move Forward Party said the picture of Thaksin exercising raised the question, was he sick enough to be paroled.

The National Anti-Corruption Commission and other relevant agencies should look into whether there was any irregularity in the way Thaksin's case was handled. The issue could affect confidence in the justice system, he said.

"Equality is an important factor in retaining confidence in the justice system," Mr Rangsiman added.

Thaksin, 75, returned to the country on Aug 22 last year. That same day he was taken to the Supreme Court, which sentenced him to eight years in prison in three cases.

He was then taken to Bangkok Remand Prison, but late that night - or early the next morning - corrections officials moved him to Police General Hospital, saying he needed treatment with more modern equipment for several critical conditions, including chest pain, hypertension and low blood oxygen.

His jail term was later reduced to one year by royal clemency. Then critics repeatedly asked why Thaksin was not returned to prison, while corrections and medical officials insisted that he remained in poor health.

In February Thaksin was paroled and discharged from Police General Hospital. He had stayed there for six months.

According to judicial authorities, he met the criteria for parole because he is over 70 years old, was seriously ill and was considered to have served at least six months of his jail term, despite that time having been in Police General Hospital.