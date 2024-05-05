'Pheu Thai Academy' to coach MPs

Pheu Thai leader Paetongtarn Shinawatra, third from front right, poses for photos with Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin on her right at the party headquarters on Friday. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

The "Pheu Thai Party Academy" has been formed to provide support and training to party staff and politicians to help them prepare for the next election, says Pheu Thai secretary-general Sorawong Thienthong.

He said the academy, the brainchild of Pheu Thai leader Paetongtarn Shinawatra, is an effort to enhance its performance in the House of Representatives, bridge a gap between veteran politicians and the younger generation of MPs and improve communication with the public.

He said the academy has a diverse pool of specialists from various fields, including education, equality, the environment, communications and personality training. They will help the party MPs develop expertise in communicating with the public.

Mr Sorawong said the academy will also serve as a place for knowledge exchange for MPs who share similar interests, with the party supporting them in becoming better informed about those specific issues.

Asked about the role of the academy in nurturing solidarity, the Pheu Thai secretary-general said the process begins when members join the party and inculcate the party's beliefs and policies. "The academy's role is to analyse their strengths and give support where needed," he said.

When parliament returns from its break, the party will assess the performance of its MPs to see whether their work has improved thanks to the training. ''The Pheu Thai Party Academy is expected to launch officially in July,'' he added.

The academy was introduced on Friday at an event attended by Ms Paetongtarn, who touted it as a platform to develop the potential of Pheu Thai members, build a body of knowledge and foster collaboration with other organisations.

Ms Paetongtarn said the academy has been around for some time and provides party MPs with the knowledge and skills necessary to do their jobs effectively.

"As government policies are being implemented, Pheu Thai is also developing itself for the country's future. We know that working for the country is a thankless and endless job.

"We have to devote ourselves to the job and work endlessly, but we're willing to do it. This is because our party is an agent of change and strives for progress and prosperity," she told the event, held to highlight the party's achievements and vision.

The Pheu Thai Party leads the present coaltion government after revoking its government-forming plan with the election-winning Move Forward Party. Pheu Thai, which was the first runner-up in the May 14, 2023 election suffered its first general election defeat in the election last year.