PM confirms Krisada departure, plans talks with UTN

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin waves to reporters as he was leaving Government House on Sept 25, 2023. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has confirmed the resignation of Krisada Chinavicharana as deputy minister of finance. This move has prompted discussions with the coalition United Thai Nation (UTN) Party regarding its choice for a replacement.

The prime minister said on Friday that Mr Krisada's resignation was effective immediately, and a meeting with the UTN is expected on the sidelines of the mobile cabinet meeting next week.

Following the recent cabinet reshuffle, Mr Krisada was the only UTN politician overseeing the Finance Ministry. The former permanent secretary for finance was reportedly displeased with new duties after new Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira delegated him to supervise only the Public Debt Management Office (PDMO).

Mr Pichai and his two other deputies, Paopoom Rojanasakul and Julaphan Amornvivat, are from the ruling Pheu Thai Party.

Mr Krisada is the second minister to leave the cabinet in recent weeks, following Parnpree Bahiddha-Nakara's resignation as foreign affairs minister in protest against being dropped from a deputy prime minister's post.

The mobile cabinet meeting is scheduled for Tuesday at Phetchaburi Rajabhat University in Phetchaburi province. The main event of the prime minister's two-day trip includes visits to Prachuap Khiri Khan, Samut Sakhon and Samut Songkhram.

Mr Srettha said his visits are not intended to solicit support for Pheu Thai from other political parties, and his main goal is to address the concerns of locals.