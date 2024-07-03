Complaints delay senate election validation

EC chairman Ittiporn Boonpracong speaks to reporters in Nonthaburi on June 26, the day the senate selection process reached its final stage. (Photo: Nutthawat Wichieanbut)

The Election Commission could not yet validate the senate election results because it ws still considering complaints, EC chairman Ittiporn Boonpracong said.

The commission said earlier it expected to announce the final results on Wednesday.

Mr Ittiporn said this was not possible because it had still to considered many of the complaints about the election process.

"The EC will consider complaints to an initial extent and then make the announcement. Please do not view this as a postponement of any sort... It is about finishing the task before making the announcement," Mr Ittiporn said.

Although consideration of complaints was not finished, the EC could still validate the outcome if it found the election to be fair and legitimate, the EC chairman said.

He remained tightlipped when asked whether the EC expected to validate the election result next week.

The three-stage senate selection process concluded on June 26, when 2,989 candidates entered the national-level election during which they voted among themselves for their favourite candidates at a venue in Nonthaburi province.

The new senate will comprise 200 members drawn from 20 professions and succeed the 250 coup-appointed senators whose term expired on May 10.

Unlike their predecessors, new senators are not empowered to participate in the parliament's election of a prime minister. They will continue to review legislation passed by the House, appoint members of independent agencies and check the performance of the executive government.

After the senate election critics pointed out that many candidates had not voted for themselves, although they were allowed to do so. Many senators-elect faced criticism that their official profiles were incomplete and some were said to have connections with political parties or other vested interest groups. The senate is supposed to be non-political.