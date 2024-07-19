36 senators back judge for deputy speaker

Self-proclaimed independents also want to see a speaker who can help all members perform effectively

A group of 36 self-proclaimed independent senators has initially agreed to support Boonsong Noisopon, a former career judge, for the post of Deputy Senate Speaker, according to a group member.

Nikhom Makrungchang, one of the 36 senators who met on Thursday to discuss the upcoming selection of the speaker and two deputies, said on Friday that the members decided to support Mr Boonsong because of his qualifications. The first session of the new 200-member Senate is scheduled for Tuesday.

Mr Boonsong has a robust legal background, having served in important positions at the Courts of Justice, including President of the Court of Appeal Region 7 and as a Supreme Court judge. He is also a former member of the Election Commission.

Mr Nikhom said the group plans to hold talks with the so-called blue faction of senators — referring to those linked to the Bhumjaithai Party — to help support Mr Boonsong as second deputy speaker. However, he noted that he is not part of the negotiating team and is not aware of the conditions.

Another member of the group expressed interest in seeking the post of first deputy, but the group asked the individual to confirm their intention to vie for the post again.

“We didn’t discuss the post of Senate Speaker, just the posts of the two deputies,” he said.

Mr Nikhom said the group wanted to see a Senate Speaker with a strong legal background and a clear vision to ensure that members can perform effectively during joint parliamentary meetings.

A source familiar with events said the senator who expressed interest in seeking the first deputy post was Noppadon Inna, who also outlined his vision during the group meeting. Mr Noppadon is a former list-MP of the now-defunct Thai Rak Thai Party and a former deputy rector of Thammasat University.

According to the source, the group has not decided whether or not to support Mr Noppadon, while agreeing to hold talks with the blue faction about their decision to support Mr Boonsong.