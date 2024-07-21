Wan Ubumrung: ‘My son remains Pheu Thai member’

Chalerm Ubumrung and his son Wan Ubumrung attend a Pheu Thai election campaign rally at the Rama VIII Bridge on 24 April 2023. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

Former Pheu Thai Party MP for Bangkok, Wan Ubumrung, on Sunday denied news reports that his son would join him and his grandfather Chalerm in moving to the Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP).

Mr Wan insisted on Sunday his son Archawin Ubumrung still remains a Pheu Thai member and an adviser to Prasert Jantararuangtong, Digital Economy and Society (DES) minister.

“Some news outlets claimed that the whole Ubumrung family will leave Pheu Thai. This is not true. Mr Archawin still works as an advisor to Mr Prasert and I never asked him to resign from Pheu Thai like I did, and neither did his grandfather (Chalerm Ubumrung),” Mr Wan explained.

“My son is a matured grown man, already 27. Let him decide his own career path. Things about the father, grandfather and nephew should be taken separately.”

Mr Archawin on Saturday posted on his Facebook page saying “Nothing has changed at present. I’m still doing my current job with determination.

Mr Wan reaffirmed that he will apply for membership in PPRP on Tuesday while his father, who is still a list-MP for Pheu Thai, is waiting for the party’s process to impeach him.

Mr Wan resigned last week as a member of the main party in the coalition government after he upset the party’s management for fraternising with a party rival in a recent local election in Pathum Thani.