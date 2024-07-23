Ex-Buri Ram governor named Senate speaker

Mongkol Surasajja wins by wide margin over two rivals as new Upper House convenes

Senator Mongkol Surasajja smiles as he is talking with another senator in the first meeting in Parliament on Tuesday. The Senate speaker has had a long career in public life dating back to his days as an activist during the tumultuous events of October 1973. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

Former Buri Ram governor Mongkol Surasajja comfortably won a vote on Tuesday to be the speaker of the new Senate, defeating two other contenders by a wide margin.

Mr Mongkol received 159 votes against 19 for media academic Nantana Nantavaropas and 13 for former veteran politician Premsak Piayura. Four senators abstained and five ballots were invalid.

Mr Mongkol, 71, has had a long career in public life dating back to his days as a participant in the 1973 political uprising against dictatorship. He is seen to have close ties with the Bhumjaithai Party, whose political base is in Buri Ram. Bhumjaithai is the second-largest party in the governing coalition.

Even though the new indirectly elected senators are not supposed to be affiliated with political parties, candidates linked in various ways to Bhumjaithai did very well in the recent election.

The so-called “blue” bloc is said to be the largest by far of three factions in the new Upper House, which convened for the first time on Tuesday.

The Senate’s secretary-general will officially report the voting results in writing to Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, who will present it to His Majesty the King for royal endorsement.