US and EU express concern about Move Forward demise

A woman holds placard with the message “No matter how many times a dissolution is issued, I’ll still vote for Move Forward” as she and other party supporters gather at its head office in Bangkok to hear the Constitutional Court’s ruling on Wednesday. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

The United States and the European Union on Wednesday issued statements expressing serious concern about the Constitutional Court order dissolving the opposition Move Forward Party and its implications for democracy in Thailand.

The US State Department said the decision “jeopardises Thailand’s democratic progress and runs counter to the aspirations of the Thai people for a strong, democratic future”.

“The United States does not take a position in support of any political party, but as a close ally and friend with deep and enduring ties, we urge Thailand to take actions to ensure fully inclusive political participation, and to protect democracy and the freedoms of association and expression,” State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a statement.

“This decision disenfranchises the more than 14 million Thais who voted for the Move Forward Party in the May 2023 election and raises questions about their representation within Thailand’s electoral system.

“Inclusive political participation strengthens social cohesion and is a critical component of resilient national institutions,” he added.

The European Union called the court ruling “a setback for political pluralism in Thailand”, noting that Move Forward placed first in the 2023 general election with 14 million votes out of 39 million.

“No democratic system can function without a plurality of parties and candidates,” said a statement issued by the European External Action Service press team.

“Any limitation on the exercise of free association and expression, in particular through the activities and formation of political parties, must be consistent with relevant provisions and principles of international instruments, including the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights."

The statement added that the EU “stands ready to broaden its engagement with Thailand” under a cooperation deal signed in 2022 that covers issues including “democratic pluralism, fundamental freedoms and human rights”.

Amnesty International issued a statement describing the court decision as “untenable” and said it showed that laws in Thailand were being used to intimidate critics. The Asian Forum for Human Rights said it posed “serious risks to democratic principles”.

PM Srettha hopeful

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin expressed confidence on Wednesday that Move Forward would find a way to overcome the political turbulence. He dismissed speculation that its dissolution would weaken the opposition camp.

Political economist Somjai Phagaphasvivat said the party’s dissolution is unlikely to have any adverse impacts because it is not the government and investors might have foreseen this.

He said that protests might be held, but they are unlikely to be prolonged or become uncontrolled or turn violent.

Varakorn Samakoses, an economics and finance commentator, said the case might have medium- and long- term impacts because a party dissolution might make some investors feel uncertain about the country’s policies.

He noted, however, that the ethics case against Mr Srettha, on which the court will rule next week, will have more impact if the ruling is unfavourable to the premier.

Move Forward is the third party to be disbanded under the current constitution, after Thai Raksa Chart prior to the 2019 election and the Future Forward Party in 2020.