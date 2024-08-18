New Thai PM Paetongtarn after King’s endorsement: 'I will do my duty'

Thai Prime Minister-elect Paetongtarn Shinawatra pays her respects to a picture of King Maha Vajiralongkorn as she receives a royal endorsement to become the 31st prime minister, at the Pheu Thai party headquarters in Bangkok, Thailand on Sunday. (Pheu Thai Party/Handout via REUTERS)

Paetongtarn Shinawatra received a formal endorsement from His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn, becoming the country’s youngest prime minister.

Ms Paetongtarn’s royal ratification took place at a traditional ceremony on Sunday, after she won a parliament vote on Friday by an almost two-thirds majority. The 37-year-old was picked for the prime ministerial post after the country’s Constitutional Court dismissed Srettha Thavisin in an ethics violation case.

In the ceremony on Sunday Ms Paetongtarn said she, her family and her Pheu Thai Party were immensely grateful for the royal appointment which brought the greatest honour and pride to her life.

She promised to do her duty to the best of her ability, show loyalty to the royal institution and act with honesty for the utmost benefit of the public and the nation.

Ms Paetongtarn said that in the remaining three years of the House term, she, as head of the executives, would cooperate with the legislature with an open mind to develop the nation.

“This mission is a great one and cannot be accomplished by the prime minister alone. I expect to coordinate power among those of all generations and capable people in all sectors in Thailand including the cabinet, coalition parties, civil servants, the private sector and the general public,” she said.

“I will promote the development of all Thais’ potential and skills, and make every square inch in Thailand the space where Thais can have their dreams, use their creativity and shape their own future.”

“I, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, as the prime minister, will do my duty to the best of my ability and make Thailand the country of equal opportunity and happiness for all fellow Thai people,” the premier declared.

The youngest daughter of former leader Thaksin Shinawatra won the parliamentary vote for the top job by keeping intact an unwieldy alliance between the Shinawatra-controlled Pheu Thai Party and a number of royalist, conservative and military-backed parties that joined together following an election last year.

Ms Paetongtarn becomes the third member of the influential Shinawatra clan to lead the country. Her father was removed in a 2006 coup while her aunt, Yingluck Shinawatra, was disqualified by a court shortly before a 2014 takeover by the military.