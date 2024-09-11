Election agency asked to investigate Thaksin's 'control' of Pheu Thai

Listen to this article

Thaksin Shinawatra is swamped by supporters as he enters Pheu Thai headquarters in March. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

The ruling Pheu Thai party faces another dissolution threat, with Thai Pakdee Party chairman Warong Dechgitvigrom asking the Election Commission to investigate whether former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra illegally controls the party.

The opposition politician filed his petition at the office of the EC on Wednesday.

Dr Warong said he accused Thaksin of influencing the party and the party itself of bowing to his influence.

The Organic Act on Political Parties prohibits any political party from allowing a non-member to influence it. Violation can lead to the party's dissolution.

Dr Warong said that on Aug 14 Thaksin invited key figures of the coalition parties, including Pheu Thai, to discuss the new government's formation at his residence, in the wake of the removal of prime minister Srettha Thavisin from office.

No key figure of any of the parties had denied this, Dr Warong said.

On Aug 20, Thaksin told reporters that Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra should not also hold the defence portfolio, because the additional responsibility would be too heavy, Dr Warong said.

He also said Thaksin had remarked that he did not dominate Ms Paetongtarn, but owned her as she is his daughter. Dr Warong said Thaksin could give his daughter advice in the privacy of their home, but should not make such remarks publicly in the presence of reporters.

Dr Warong also referred to Thaksin’s remarks on the possible inclusion of the Democrat Party in the government coalition. He quoted Thaksin as saying the government needed the extra votes to pass legislation in parliament.

Pheu Thai only later invited the Democrat Party to join the coalition government, Dr Warong said.

His complaint follows several others which also targeted Thaksin and Pheu Thai.

Former prime minister Thaksin founded and led the Thai Rak Thai Party in 1998. The party was dissolved in 2007 due to an electoral law violation. Members moved to the People’s Power Party led by his brother-in-law and former prime minister Somchai Wongsawat.

People’s Power was dissolved in 2008, also for electoral law violation, and members moved to Pheu Thai, founded in 2007 and now led by Thaksin’s daughter Paetongtarn.