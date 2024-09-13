Two activists jailed for lese-majeste in Chaiyaphum

Listen to this article

Political activists Jatupat Boonpattararaksa (right) and Attapon Buapat make a heart gesture in front of the Phu Khieo Provincial Court in Chaiyaphum before attending a sentencing hearing on Friday. (Photo: @TLHR2014 X account)

Political activists Jatupat Boonpattararaksa and Attapon Buapat have been sentenced to prison for a lese-majeste offence committed during a rally in Phu Khieo district in Chaiyaphum province.

The Phu Khieo Provincial Court on Friday found the two guilty on violating Article 112 of the Criminal Code. It sentenced Jatupat to three years in jail and Attapol to two years, according to Thai Lawyers for Human Rights (TLHR).

Other charges against them were dropped.

Jatupat, known as “Pai Dao Din”, received a longer sentence as the case was his second offence, while it was the first for Attapol, known as “Khru Yai” among activists.

Lawyers requested their clients’ release on bail. As of late Friday afternoon they were still waiting for the decision to be made by the Court of Appeal Region 3 based in Nakhon Ratchasima, TLHR said in an update. The pair will be sent to Phu Khieo prison if bail is denied.

Jatupat and Attapol were accused of multiple charges, including lese-majeste, for their roles in a rally outside Phu Khieo School and the Phu Khieo police station on Feb 1, 2011. At the station, they led demonstrators to demand that police come out to apologise to students of the school for threatening them at home.

Prosecutors said the pair also called for reform of the monarchy during the protest, which was held without seeking permission. The event was also deemed unsafe as some protesters did not wear masks at a time when the Covid-19 virus was still spreading.

Panupong “Mike” Jadnok was also accused in the case but his trial was shelved as he has fled to New Zealand where he is expected to apply for amnesty.

The court has issued an arrest warrant for him.

According to data from TLHR, as of Aug 31 this year 1,956 people have been prosecuted for political participation and expression since the beginning of the Free Youth protests in July 2020. At least 273 are facing lese-majeste charges under Section 112 and 152 have been charged with sedition under Section 116.