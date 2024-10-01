Prawit ‘won’t accept salary’ after frequent absences

Party official says leader has also offered to return money already paid to him

Gen Prawit Wongsuwon shows off his ID badge after registering as a newly elected list MP of the Palang Pracharath Party, which he also leads, at parliament in June last year. (File photo: Nutthawat Wichieanbut)

Palang Pracharath Party leader Gen Prawit Wongsuwon will not receive his MP salary and allowances because of his frequent absences from parliament, according to the party’s secretary-general.

Paiboon Nititawan said on Tuesday that Gen Prawit had written to the House secretary-general to say he would not accept his salary and allowances from Oct 1 on.

In addition, he asked for details about his accumulated salary and allowances so that he could return the money, according to Mr Paiboon.

“This is to set an example for the MPs who have substantial responsibilities and may have to take frequent business leave from parliament,” he said.

Gen Prawit has submitted a request for another leave from parliament on Thursday but promised to increase his presence there later, the party secretary-general said.

The move is in response to a rising tide of complaints about Gen Prawit’s poor attendance record.

House Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha has approved an investigation into the retired general’s absences and whether there are ethical implications, at the urging of Prompong Nopparit, a former spokesman for the coalition-core Pheu Thai Party.

Mr Prompong said Gen Prawit had attended only 11 parliamentary sessions since July 3 last year.

Gen Prawit, 79, rarely attends House meetings, ostensibly due to his weak health as well as other responsibilities.

MPs receive a monthly salary of 113,560 baht as well as generous medical, pension and other welfare benefits. Meeting allowances can also add up handsomely for MPs involved in a lot of committee work.

Like his fellow 2014 coup leader Prayut Chan-o-cha, Gen Prawit lives in free housing at the 1st Infantry Regiment in Phaya Thai district of Bangkok. Also located at the base is the Five Border Provinces Forest Preservation Foundation, a military-backed organisation that he chairs. He conducts most of his political business there.