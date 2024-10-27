Most Thais think govt will survive until term ends: poll

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and other cabinet members pose for a group photo in front of the Thai Ku Fah Building at Government House in Bangkok on Sept 7, 2024. (Bangkok Post photo)

Most Thai people are of the opinion that the government of Prime Minister Paetongtarn “Ung Ing” Shinawatra will be able to last until the end of its mandate in four years' time, but some believe it will collapse before the year’s end, according to a survey by the National Institute of Development Administration, or Nida Poll.

The survey sought to sample public opinion on the prospect of the government’s survival until the end of its four-year term in 2027. The answers were as follows:

• 41.68% believed the government would survive political challenges ahead and be able to complete its term in 2027

• 19.08% thought it would last about two years (2026)

• 16.87% thought it would last about a year (2025)

• 11.99 believed it would last nearly until the end of its term

• 9.77% thought it would collapse before the New Year

• 0.61% had no answer or were not interested

Asked what they thought would trigger the government’s collapse before its four-year term of office ends, the answers were:

• 34.43% failing to improve the country’s economy as promised and below the public's expectations

• 32.52% activists filing petitions against Thaksin Shinawatra and the Pheu Thai Party

• 29.47% crises due to Ms Paetongtarn’s mismanagement of national affairs

• 28.85% activists filing petitions against the premier and the Pheu Thai Party

• 19.77% corruption as a result of imprudent administration

• 17.25 conflicts among coalition parties

• 16.64% nothing would prevent the government from completing its four-year term

• 10.92% political turmoil caused by protest rallies

• 9.62% proposed amendments to constitutional provisions governing the ethics of holders of political positions

• 9.08% scrutiny by the opposition parties

• 8.24% proposing an amnesty bill on sensitive issues

• 8.09% the Tak Bai massacre case

• 6.95% a coup d'etat

The poll was conducted on Oct 21-22 on 1,310 people aged 18 and over of various levels of education and occupations throughout the country.