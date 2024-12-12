PM criticised for House no-show

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra gives a speech about the government’s 90-day performance, at an event broadcast nationwide on Thursday from the studios of state-owned NBT television. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

The absence of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra from the opening of the new House of Representatives session on Thursday provoked a heated argument between the opposition and the coalition-leading Pheu Thai Party.

Nattacha Boonchaiinsawat, a Bangkok MP for the opposition People’s Party, was the first to complain, saying he wanted the premier to update the public about what her government was doing to stop the spread of invasive blackchin tilapia fish.

Mr Nattacha said the fish had spread to many waterways, while the government kept saying the situation had improved, which was not true. He said the situation was serious and required the prime minister to address the issue as it overlaps with the operations of numerous ministries.

Ms Paetongtarn was otherwise occupied on Thursday morning, delivering a nationwide televised address on her government’s performance and policies at the headquarters of the National Broadcasting Services of Thailand. She had said previously that it was not the right time for her to join on Thursday’s parliamentary session.

The premier had assigned Agriculture Minister Narumon Pinyosinwat to join the session, but she assigned her deputy, who did not show up either, pleading other engagements.

“I intended to use the first day of the parliament session to ask questions of the highest leader in the government, the prime minister,” said Mr Nattacha.

“The prime minister said she wanted to answer questions in the parliament. However, today was not appropriate. I have to ask what kind of person is she to say that the first day of work is not appropriate for work?

“The suffering of our fellow citizens awaits solutions, and the people’s representatives want to use the mechanisms of the parliament to perform their duties. You just answered something as simple as this by saying ‘I was busy.’”

Toetchat Chaipong, a Pheu Thai MP for Chiang Rai, protested, telling Mr Nattacha that he “can’t just criticise the prime minister like this”.

Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat, responding for the government, said initially there was no scheduled parliament meeting on Thursday. The original plan was to meet next week but the schedule was recently changed.

Ms Paetongtarn, meanwhile, will be away from Bangkok for the next two days, as she takes part in a Pheu Thai Party meeting in Hua Hin. A train carrying the premier and 400 party members and officials will arrive in the resort town on Friday morning.