Thai political temperature seen likely to heat up

Parliament President Wan Muhammad Noor Matha speaks to reporters on July 10, 2023. (Bangkok Post File Photo)

The political temperature will likely heat up this year as dwindling public trust in the government’s ability to handle the economic situation will become a key factor that may exacerbate the stronger political intensity expected this year, according to Parliament President Wan Muhammad Noor Matha.

Several economic issues have remained unsolved as the Pheu Thai Party-led government now approaches half of its four-year term, he said.

When coupled with the more intense political situation usually observed in any government’s later years, this situation could cost this government the ability to complete its term, said Mr Wan.

“However, if the government could in the months to come handle these problems well so that many people feel relieved and be satisfied, the government may be able to stay in power until the end of its tenure,” he said.

“This largely depends on how the government deals with these economic problems,” he said.

Mr Wan said that unlike in past parliaments, he has observed improvements in the behaviour of most current parliamentarians as they perform their duty in the chambers.

They have demonstrated constructive criticism skills and prepared well for debates, he said, adding that no parliamentary meetings were adjourned due to a lack of quorum in the past year, which was another good sign.

“Hopefully, members of the public will continue having faith in parliament and choose it over other means when trying to resolve any problems,” he said.

More debates, either general ones or no-confidence ones, are expected later this year, which in his opinion isn’t unusual, he said.

People’s Party leader Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut, in his capacity as the opposition leader, said a motion will be submitted to request a censure debate against the government, which is expected to come in March.

He admitted that in the past four months, the opposition under his leadership might have not done enough in terms of maintaining checks and balances, while having to focus mainly on pushing to pass laws deemed necessary, particularly ones pertaining to constitution rewriting.

From now on, the government will be facing tougher scrutiny, he said.

Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, meanwhile, expressed his optimism that the government will be able to work until the last day of its term, in spite of any current and future challenges.

He was referring to challenges such as the dispute over the 2001 memorandum of understanding (MoU) on maritime claims in the Gulf of Thailand, while a future major challenge which is expected to face the government is the expected return of former prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra.

Yingluck fled the country in 2017 just before the Supreme Court sentenced her to five years in jail for failing to stop corruption-plagued rice sales, one of the country’s most significant graft cases valued at hundreds of billions of baht.

According to some political observers, if Yingluck returns to Thailand and is given privileges similar to those allegedly received by her brother Thaksin Shinawatra upon his return on Aug 22, 2023 up until his release on parole, that could trigger new political turmoil.

“If I’m convinced political turmoil is on the horizon and a new military coup will follow, I would not have said we strongly believed we would fully serve our four-year term,” said Mr Phumtham, who is also the defence minister.

“I believe we can find a way out of any problems if we understand them and be patient and persevere,” he said.

When asked why Thaksin, seen as the de facto leader of Pheu Thai, appeared fairly confident when he said previously that there would never be a premature dissolution of parliament, Mr Phumtham said he believed that was because this government didn’t believe there would be any problem which could lead to such a dissolution.

If Yingluck is to return as speculated, she will definitely follow the rules, which means there won’t be any excuse for anyone to use to justify a military coup to oust the government, said Mr Phumtham.

Yingluck yesterday posted on her Facebook page her New Year wish for all people to have a better year this year. She wished all people to have good health, a strong mind and success in all endeavours.