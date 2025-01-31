Thaksin urges Chiang Mai voters to achieve landslide win

Listen to this article

Thaksin Shinawatra is surrounded by supporters during a local election campaign for the Pheu Thai Party in Muang district of Chiang Mai province on Thursday. (Photo: Panumet Tanruksa)

CHIANG MAI — Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra has made his final pleas for supporters to convert their admiration for him into votes when they head to polling stations for the election of provincial administration organisation (PAO) and council members on Saturday.

The founder of the ruling Pheu Thai Party returned to the stage in his home province on Thursday to campaign for party candidate and incumbent PAO president Pichai Lertpongadisorn in the final countdown to the poll.

Thaksin, the 75-year-old father of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, expressed his hope that voters who want to "use my service" and support the government would cast their ballots for the Pheu Thai candidate.

"Give me only 700,000 votes," he said at a rally site behind the provincial hall in Muang district. "Let's make it decisive without hesitation."

Mr Pichai is defending the position amid challenges from People's Party rival Pun-Arj Chairatana, while another independent candidate, Maj Gen Phanom Sripheud, is considered an outsider.

Also at stake are 42 seats for PAO council members, and Thaksin urged voters to support Pheu Thai.

Chiang Mai is Thaksin's home province, but Pheu Thai was stunned in the last general election in 2023 when the People's Party's predecessor, Move Forward, won seven out of ten seats, leaving Pheu Thai with two and one for the Palang Pracharath Party.

Thaksin vowed to use the expected victory in the PAO poll to build political momentum for Pheu Thai to return in the next general election in 2027.

"Last time, your hesitation gave the orange (party) a chance to win seven seats. We will take them back next time, but let's start with the PAO poll," said the billionaire former premier. Orange is the signature colour of the opposition People's Party.

People's Party candidate Pun-Arj Chairatana is wooing voters at an undisclosed location in Chiang Mai on Jan 19, 2025. (Photo: Pun-Art Chairatana Facebook)

'Chiang Mai province belongs to everyone'

Mr Pun-Arj and his campaigners focused on inner districts, including Mae Rim and Muang, on Friday, calling for change from voters, promising a better economy and improved living conditions for residents in the northern province.

"Please use the election to send a message to those in power that Chiang Mai province belongs to everyone, not only to someone," said Mr Pun-Arj, a former executive director of the National Innovation Agency (NIA).

Mr Pun-Arj and the People's Party are confident of having the opportunity to end Pheu Thai's control of the local government in the province, largely banking on young voters and urbanites in the city to deliver another political loss for Pheu Thai.

"He is the answer to change for Chiang Mai," said former Move Forward leader Pita Limjaroenrat in a Facebook post of Mr Pun-Arj on Friday.

Chiang Mai is one of 76 provinces to hold PAO elections for presidents and council members on Saturday. A booze ban will take effect for 24 hours from 6pm on Friday.