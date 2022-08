Quote of the day | Aug 24, 2022

published : 24 Aug 2022 at 15:37 writer: Online Reporters

Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn, former candidate in the Bangkok gubernatorial election and former Move Forward Party list-MP, speaks of Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon being the acting prime minister in the absence of Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha. The Constitutional Court suspends Gen Prayut from duty pending a decision on the issue of his eight-year-tenure in office.

