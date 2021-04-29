TAT launches Entry Thailand platform

The Tourism Authority of Thailand has unveiled "Entry Thailand", an online platform to facilitate vaccinated international visitors to Thailand.

The e-service, which is available at entrythailand.go.th/journey/1, is an integrated effort among 11 agencies including the Tourism and Sports Ministry, the Public Health Ministry and the Interior Ministry. It is the first step-by-step service that covers all the procedures required by the government for Thais and foreigners who want to fly to Thailand.

Step one in the process is to register for a Certificate of Entry (COE). The website will link to an online form by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs after clicking on the registration button.

Step two is to book a flight and the website also shows a list of available flights. Step three is to book a quarantine accommodation and again the website has a list of alternative state quarantine, alternative local quarantine and alternative hospital quarantine facilities.

Step four is to purchase and submit proof of Covid-19 health insurance. Step five is to check COE status and prepare additional documents before travelling. The last step is to download the "Thailand Plus" app and register. The app is available on both the Apple Store and Google Play store at thailandplus.in.th/en/download.

For more details, email entrythailand@mots.go.th.

AIRLINES UPDATE

- Bangkok Airways has announced that it will halt and postpone some domestic services due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

From now until Oct 30, direct flights between Phuket and Hat Yai are suspended. In addition, flights from Bangkok to Sukhothai and Trat will stop during the whole month of May.

The airline will also temporarily close its ticket offices in Hat Yai, Sukhothai and Trat provinces because there will be no service next month.

In addition, the airline will also postpone its daily direct flights between Bangkok and Mae Sot until Oct 17.

Passengers can rebook their tickets without any change fees.

Visit bangkokair.com or contact its Call Centre at 1771.

- Thai Smile Airways has reduced single-use plastic products onboard.

It has replaced plastic bags and cups with paper bags and sugarcane cups for hot drinks. Its food packages have also been changed to biodegradable boxes.

Meanwhile, the airline has also introduced a live chat feature to help address problems for passengers via its website on thaismileair.com.

HOTEL DEALS & UPDATES

- Former silver-screen actress Jarunee Suksawat has opened a riverside resort in Samut Songkhram.

The place is named Jarunee Riverville. It is located on the bank of Kaeo Om canal in Bang Khonthi district, about 3km from Bang Noi floating market and 5km from Amphawa floating market.

Jarunee Riverville is owned and operated by the famous actress Jarunee Suksawat. (Photo © Jarunee Riverville)

The wooden property offers three air-conditioned rooms and two electric fan rooms. Prices start from 490 baht to 990 baht excluding breakfast. If one wants to rent all the rooms (for up to 15 guests), rates are 3,500 baht for a night stay between Sunday and Friday and 4,200 baht on Saturday.

Visit the Facebook page of Jarunee Riverville at bit.ly/2Pi77aQ.

- Centara Hotels & Resorts has introduced "Beauty Calls" to offer beauty services at customers' homes or offices in Bangkok.

The on-call treatments provided by the Spa Cenvaree team include beauty packages, facial treatments, hair, make-up, massage and nails.

The service is available between 6am to 9pm. A minimum three-hour booking is required.

The hotel plans to add health massages, workshops and full beauty sessions for special days such as weddings and parties in the future.

Visit beautycalls.spacenvaree.com.

- Pathumwan Princess Hotel has launched the "Half Board Staycation" package.

It offers at least 20% discount on rooms when staying at least two nights. Prices start from 4,708 baht for a Deluxe Classic room. The promotion also includes daily breakfast for two, guaranteed early check-in at 10am and late check-out at 3pm, a selection of lunch or dinner per stay, 20% discount on food at any restaurant (except Ping's Restaurant & Tatsumi), 20% discount on laundry service and a complimentary PPrincess membership card.

The promotion is available for bookings and stays from now until June 30.

Visit pprincess.com.

