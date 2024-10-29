Videos widely circulating on social media show Chinese food delivery drivers increasingly having meltdowns. They are among the 12 million drivers who support the world's largest food delivery market. Amid a stagnating economy, more people are turning to gig work as a means of supporting themselves.

What was once an industry that provided delivery workers a stable income has become a pressure cooker exacerbated by increased competition and, according to some drivers and experts, a gamified delivery app algorithm that does not have the workers' best interests at heart.

Why are Chinese delivery drivers having meltdowns?

By: South China Morning Post | Published: 29 Oct 2024

