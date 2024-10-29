Why are Chinese delivery drivers having meltdowns?
Videos widely circulating on social media show Chinese food delivery drivers increasingly having meltdowns. They are among the 12 million drivers who support the world's largest food delivery market. Amid a stagnating economy, more people are turning to gig work as a means of supporting themselves.
What was once an industry that provided delivery workers a stable income has become a pressure cooker exacerbated by increased competition and, according to some drivers and experts, a gamified delivery app algorithm that does not have the workers' best interests at heart.