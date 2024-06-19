The Royal Thai Navy is organising a series of activities in preparation for the royal barge procession, celebrating His Majesty the King's 72nd birthday anniversary on July 28, 2024. From June 17 to July 2, 2024, the public can observe these activities, including the oarsmen's training and demonstrations of synchronised rowing, at the Naval Transportation Department between 9 am and 4 pm, free of charge. Visitors are also invited to the National Museum of Royal Barges to view eight stunning vessels on display.

Preparation for royal barge procession

By: Jetjaras Na Ranong | Published: 22 Jun 2024

