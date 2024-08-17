Drama students redefine Thai art
Drama students at the Bunditpatanasilpa Institute in Bangkok are merging traditional Thai art and modern technology in creating a new contemporary performance.
Drama students at the Bunditpatanasilpa Institute in Bangkok are merging traditional Thai art and modern technology in creating a new contemporary performance.
Drama students at the Bunditpatanasilpa Institute in Bangkok are merging traditional Thai art and modern technology in creating a new contemporary performance.