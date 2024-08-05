Glacial lake bursts river banks, causing floods in Pakistan
Flood water rushed down the Shishikoh valley in Pakistan's Chitral on Sunday (August 4), destroying a bridge and causing devastation along the way. - REUTERS
Flood water rushed down the Shishikoh valley in Pakistan's Chitral on Sunday (August 4), destroying a bridge and causing devastation along the way. - REUTERS
Flood water rushed down the Shishikoh valley in Pakistan's Chitral on Sunday (August 4), destroying a bridge and causing devastation along the way. - REUTERS